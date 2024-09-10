Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,151 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.