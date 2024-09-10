Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,375.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock opened at $223.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average of $222.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.