Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWR stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

