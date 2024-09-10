Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 680 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 888.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 571,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after buying an additional 146,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
