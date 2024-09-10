Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $578,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after purchasing an additional 495,999 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 342,085 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 252,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $30.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

