Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Richard Cross Sells 35,000 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Cross sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.11 ($3.41), for a total value of A$178,850.00 ($119,233.33).

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

Bega Cheese Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bega Cheese’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Bega Cheese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Featured Articles

