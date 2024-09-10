Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $361.29 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.97 or 0.04141145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,970,585 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,270,591 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

