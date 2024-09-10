Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Trading Up 8.7%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 1,086,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,829,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYON has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Trading Up 17.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $548.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.