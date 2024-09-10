B&I Capital AG Sells 11,800 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B&I Capital AG reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 3.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

