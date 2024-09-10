B&I Capital AG Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 11.3% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,719. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $831.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

