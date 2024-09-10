BinaryX One Day Volume Hits $326,454.18 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $155.07 or 0.00271342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $751.75 million and approximately $326,454.18 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
