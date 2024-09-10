Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 182.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

