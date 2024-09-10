B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.64

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 8522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
