BNB Market Cap Reaches $75.43 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $516.90 or 0.00906904 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $75.43 billion and $1.57 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,344 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,387.5753528. The last known price of BNB is 518.90616252 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,576,778,376.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

