Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Boosted by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 4.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $52,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,802.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,772.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,698.81.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

