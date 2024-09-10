Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $161.70 and last traded at $160.65, with a volume of 99142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

