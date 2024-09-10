Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $161.70 and last traded at $160.65, with a volume of 99142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.55.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.11.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
