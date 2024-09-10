Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 209.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

Insider Activity

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.