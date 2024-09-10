Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

BFH stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

