Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,473 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGBD opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

