Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 368 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Everest Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,982,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.09.

EG opened at $387.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $343.76 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.05.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

