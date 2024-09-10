Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSI stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

