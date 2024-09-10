Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

