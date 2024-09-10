Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in Sysco by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 68.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Sysco by 24.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

