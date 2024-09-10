Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $352,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

