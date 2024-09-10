Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 1,690 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

