Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 6,344 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

