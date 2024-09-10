Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 654 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 291,079 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

