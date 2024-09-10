Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $409.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

