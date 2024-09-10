British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLND

British Land Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at British Land

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -335.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,878.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About British Land

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.