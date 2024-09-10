Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $283.33

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.