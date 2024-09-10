Brokerages Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target at $39.75

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,813,605.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $5,488,000.

LIF opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

