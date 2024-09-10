Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $93.14

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

LOGI stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,642,000 after purchasing an additional 457,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $214,130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Logitech International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

