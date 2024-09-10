Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Target Price at $7.25

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 5.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Transocean has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

