Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 4.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $29,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 228,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,199,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 313,436 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.84.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

