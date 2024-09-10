Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,147,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,680,000 after purchasing an additional 257,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

