BRP (TSE:DOO) Downgraded by Desjardins

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.69.

BRP Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.38. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.3681507 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

