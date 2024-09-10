Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Raised by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123,984 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its stake in Bruker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

