Bubblefong Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $419,445.90 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,000,984 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

