Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.09 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) received a C$10.09 target price from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.
Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CVE:BCF traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.95. 481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. Builders Capital Mortgage has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$9.00.
About Builders Capital Mortgage
