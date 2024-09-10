BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,654 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

