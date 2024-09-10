Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVLV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AVLV opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

