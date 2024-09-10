Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 160,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 73,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $397.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

