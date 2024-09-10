Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. National Bankshares increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.1980886 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

In related news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,550 shares of company stock worth $76,994. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

