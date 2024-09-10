Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.62

Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 271966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.