Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.30

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$82.30 and last traded at C$81.47, with a volume of 859527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Insiders sold a total of 76,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,964 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

