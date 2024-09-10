Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

COF opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.