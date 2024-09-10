Capri Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,588 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the average volume of 10,065 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

CPRI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,396. Capri has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

