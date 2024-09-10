Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.57.

Shares of TSE CS traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8793284 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Company insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

