CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CareDx

CareDx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.76. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.