CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CarMax worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in CarMax by 29.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

CarMax stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

